ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,180,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gentherm by 171.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 760,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

THRM stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,278 shares of company stock worth $1,714,374. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

