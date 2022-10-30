ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $88.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

