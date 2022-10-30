ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $33,468,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 196,622 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $169.14 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.