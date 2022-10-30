ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rambus by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rambus by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -143.04 and a beta of 1.14. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

