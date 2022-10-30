ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Energizer stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

