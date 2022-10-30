ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

