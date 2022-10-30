ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,171,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 528,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,129,000 after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

