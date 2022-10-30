ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 52,269 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

