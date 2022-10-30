ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,442 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 13.4% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Trading Up 0.7 %
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
Featured Stories
