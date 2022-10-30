ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,622 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 167,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $104.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $494,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,118.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Appian from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Appian Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.