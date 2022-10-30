ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,752 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 198,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.27. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

