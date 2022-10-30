ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,383 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BE opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,199 shares of company stock worth $1,481,429. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.