Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.36 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Rapid7 Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.