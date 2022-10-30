Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Repligen by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Repligen by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Shares of RGEN opened at $181.99 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $306.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $815,784.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,912.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,072 shares of company stock worth $10,770,528 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

