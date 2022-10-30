Robert W. Baird Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $170.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.