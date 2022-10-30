Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 146.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 270,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 999,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

RCI stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

