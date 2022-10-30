Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $520,847.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,894,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,753,345 shares of company stock valued at $73,574,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.87 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

