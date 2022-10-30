Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the first quarter valued at $5,405,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 271.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 81,331 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE FNA opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 27,878 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $583,765.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,177.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paragon 28 news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 27,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $583,765.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,177.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,153,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,029,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,659,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

