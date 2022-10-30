Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,088 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 689.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $140.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

