Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

LECO opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.76.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

