Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

