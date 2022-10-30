Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MDRX opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.