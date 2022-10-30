Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,745 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $89,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Cinemark stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

