Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMBH. Stephens cut their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $35.97 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

