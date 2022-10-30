Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Morningstar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Morningstar by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Morningstar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morningstar Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,810,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MORN opened at $234.27 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.05 and a 200-day moving average of $239.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.