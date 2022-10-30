Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

AMR stock opened at $166.57 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.59.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.86 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.