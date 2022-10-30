Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 243.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in York Water were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in York Water by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in York Water by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in York Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,649,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

York Water Stock Up 1.7 %

YORW stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $622.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.50.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 30.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YORW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on York Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded York Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

