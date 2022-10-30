Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GMS by 98.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Trading Up 1.8 %

GMS stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GMS to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

GMS Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

