Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 103.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,374 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 27.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Manitowoc stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $318.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,313.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $124,994. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

