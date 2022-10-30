Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.49 Million in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 109,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,114,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 55.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 717,332 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 94.8% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after purchasing an additional 605,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 39.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,017,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 575,549 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,088,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,230.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,931,877 shares of company stock worth $178,729,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

