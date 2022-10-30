Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,395 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 166.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 272,505 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 171,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

MOD opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

