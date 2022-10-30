Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 207,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 340,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,930,000 after acquiring an additional 165,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $142.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

