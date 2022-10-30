Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,068 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 297,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in James River Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in James River Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

James River Group stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.34. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

