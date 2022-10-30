Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,988 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ADTRAN by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in ADTRAN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 852,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ADTRAN

In related news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADTRAN Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $22.50 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $172.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.57%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

