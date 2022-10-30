Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 39.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 155.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $2,052,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $3,190,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.
Insider Transactions at Caleres
Caleres Stock Up 0.1 %
CAL stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.76.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
Caleres Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.
Caleres Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.
