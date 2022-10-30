Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 34,003 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,904.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after buying an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,000.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 62,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 17,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,924.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 127,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 121,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 19,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.