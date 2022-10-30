Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

