Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,894.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $340,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scholastic Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHL stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Further Reading

