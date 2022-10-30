ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.