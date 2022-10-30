SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,903 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 88.8% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

