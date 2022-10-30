SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,474 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Performance

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $57.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

