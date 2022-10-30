SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,474 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.
Insider Transactions at Boot Barn
Boot Barn Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $57.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.