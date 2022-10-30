SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,994 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

