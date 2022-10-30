SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 944.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $653,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $2,415,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 202.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.80. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $13.25 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

