SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,422 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

