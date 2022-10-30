SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.07.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

