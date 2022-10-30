SG Americas Securities LLC Has $765,000 Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $53,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.03. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Ziff Davis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

