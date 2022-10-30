SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $775,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.
Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
