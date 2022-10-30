SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $775,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.