SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 74,119 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 464.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,119 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $137,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 128.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 176.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,582 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Marqeta stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

