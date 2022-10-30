SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,073 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $547,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $132,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,843,398.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $132,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,843,398.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $927,090. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $499.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

