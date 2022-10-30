SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 20.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 146.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

